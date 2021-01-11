South Africa

'No-one will die because you weren't part of a funeral': Limpopo health MEC urges 'virtual support'

11 January 2021 - 11:00
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has declared funerals to be superspreaders.
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has declared funerals to be superspreaders.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has urged mourners to reconsider attending funerals amid the Covid-19 pandemic and instead offer “virtual support” to grieving families.

She said some families choose not to disclose that their loved ones died from illnesses related to Covid-19 and are close contacts of the deceased, which could contribute to a spike in infections.

“Families are not disclosing that their loved ones died of complications associated with  Covid-19. They are serving you tea while they know they are close contacts of the deceased.

“Send them condolences messages. Buy them flowers or even e-wallet them. They will appreciate this. Let’s all stay safe,” she tweeted on Sunday.

She also shared a poster stating catering and weekly visits to the grieving during the pandemic are “not necessary”.

“No-one will die because you were not part of a funeral.”

On Friday, the MEC declared funerals in the province to be superspreader events after Limpopo registered its highest daily rate of infections.

Covid-19 cases in the province jumped from around 20 new cases a day, at one point in December, to over 1,500 last week.

Ramathuba expressed concern that people attended funerals in large numbers despite the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Under level 3 lockdown, only 50 people may attend funerals and must observe social distancing of 1.5m. Proceedings are not allowed to take more than two hours. Night vigils and “after tears” are prohibited.

READ MORE:

War of wards: Health workers say Limpopo hospitals in crisis. Not so, says MEC

Phophi Ramathuba and hospital staff disagree over the shortage of ICU beds and PPE as Covid cases rocket
News
20 hours ago

Richards Bay cemetery staff battling to cope with soaring number of burials

Close to 50 burials took place within the last week of December at two cemeteries in the city of uMhlathuze.
News
2 days ago

Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X