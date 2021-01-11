'No-one will die because you weren't part of a funeral': Limpopo health MEC urges 'virtual support'

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has urged mourners to reconsider attending funerals amid the Covid-19 pandemic and instead offer “virtual support” to grieving families.

She said some families choose not to disclose that their loved ones died from illnesses related to Covid-19 and are close contacts of the deceased, which could contribute to a spike in infections.

“Families are not disclosing that their loved ones died of complications associated with Covid-19. They are serving you tea while they know they are close contacts of the deceased.

“Send them condolences messages. Buy them flowers or even e-wallet them. They will appreciate this. Let’s all stay safe,” she tweeted on Sunday.

She also shared a poster stating catering and weekly visits to the grieving during the pandemic are “not necessary”.

“No-one will die because you were not part of a funeral.”