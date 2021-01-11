POLL | What are you expecting from Ramaphosa's 'family meeting'?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a “family meeting” on Monday evening, where he is set to extend the level 3 lockdown to February 15.

This is according to an insider in the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

The insider told Sunday Times Daily that Ramaphosa would not be moving the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as stated in rumours doing the rounds.

Instead the curfew will be amended and some borders will be closed.

The last time Ramaphosa addressed the nation, on December 28, he announced a 14-day ban on the sale of alcohol and beach closures, with the exception of those in the Northern Cape.