South Africa

POLL | What are you expecting from Ramaphosa's 'family meeting'?

11 January 2021 - 12:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold a “family meeting” on Monday evening, where he is set to extend the level 3 lockdown to February 15.

This is according to an insider in the national coronavirus command council (NCCC). 

The insider told Sunday Times Daily that Ramaphosa would not be moving the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as stated in rumours doing the rounds.

Instead the curfew will be amended and some borders will be closed.

The last time Ramaphosa addressed the nation, on December 28, he announced a 14-day ban on the sale of alcohol and beach closures, with the exception of those in the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa first hinted at addressing the nation in an interview on Newzroom Afrika over the weekend.

Sunday Times Daily reported that Gauteng premier David Makhura also hinted that a “family meeting” with the president would be held on Monday.

Makhura was speaking during his visit to Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital  with health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

Last week, Ramaphosa met with the NCCC, after a sharp rise in SA's Covid-19 death toll.

To date, SA has 1,231,597 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 33,163 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 966,368.

