SA approaching 250,000 active cases as 15,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed

The number of known active Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed close to 250,000, health ministry statistics released on Monday showed.

Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were now 1,246,643 Covid-19 infections confirmed since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA 10 months ago. Of these, 15,046 were recorded in the past 24 hours — at a positivity rate of 28.66%.

However, statistics also showed that 239,799 of these cases were considered “active” — a 7,733 increase from the 232,066 active cases recorded by the release of Sunday's figures.