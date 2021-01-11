Senior PE cop fired after probe into alleged rape of girl aged eight

A senior Port Elizabeth cop has been dismissed after an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) probe into allegations that he raped a child.

In a statement on Monday, police watchdog Ipid said it had concluded an investigation into the rape allegations of an eight-year-old girl by a colonel from the PE police station.

By law the office cannot be named until he has pleaded.

“The report, with recommendations, was sent to the police, who have dismissed the official as of January 5 2021 for sexual assault. Ipid investigated this matter, which led to the arrest of the police officer in August 2020. He was subsequently released on R5,000 bail and is under 24-hour house arrest with strict conditions that he cannot make contact with the complainant, the victim, or the victim’s family,” Ipid said on Monday.

The matter is before the Uitenhage magistrate's court and according to Ipid the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) is yet to determine whether the trial will be heard by the regional court or the high court, as well as the trial date.

“Gender-based violence cases are a high priority for Ipid, so the investigation was swiftly completed with recommendations to have the officer dismissed. Further recommendations for prosecution were sent to the DPP,” the watchdog said.

Ipid said it had a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence perpetuated by officers of the law.

“The dismissal of the colonel is welcomed, and may this dismissal send a strong message to police officers that women’s bodies and rights should be respected,” Ipid said.

TimesLIVE