Taps run dry for fourth day in Durban Covid-19 hotspot

Hundreds of Chatsworth households woke to dry taps on Monday as technicians attempted to repair a water pump in Northdene.

A Covid-19 hotspot, Chatsworth has been without water for four days.

The community has been largely relying on civil society and neighbouring communities for water and claim that municipal water tankers have not been operating in all parts of the area.

The eThekwini municipality said on Sunday evening that the water shortage was a result of an “unexpected malfunctioning of a pump” in Northdene.

“A contractor has been appointed with speed to replace the pump and is currently on site. Welders are also on site to bypass a normal main water supply pipe,” the municipality said in a post on Facebook.