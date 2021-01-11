South Africa

Woman's body found floating in Cape Town surf, police investigating

11 January 2021 - 09:13 By TimesLIVE
Police divers recovered a body floating in the sea near Sea Point on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police and sea rescue officials made a grisly discovery on Sunday when a woman’s body was found floating in the surf in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The body was recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers, assisted by police divers and lifeguards. It was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.

The woman was dressed only in a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra and is believed to have been about 30 years old.

Her identity has not been disclosed as police are trying to reach her family.

TimesLIVE

