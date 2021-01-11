Woman's body found floating in Cape Town surf, police investigating

Police and sea rescue officials made a grisly discovery on Sunday when a woman’s body was found floating in the surf in Sea Point, Cape Town.

The body was recovered by NSRI rescue swimmers, assisted by police divers and lifeguards. It was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.

The woman was dressed only in a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra and is believed to have been about 30 years old.

Her identity has not been disclosed as police are trying to reach her family.

TimesLIVE