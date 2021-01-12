19-year-old critical after man who was shot dead while driving crashed into her yard

A man in his 50s was killed and a 19-year-old woman left critically injured in what paramedics described as a “freak incident” on Princess Road in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene on Tuesday to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed through a fence and collided with a woman.

“Medics found a man lying in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound, while a 19-year-old woman was found lying in the garden,” Meiring explained.

He said paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver had already succumbed to his gunshot wound.

The woman was assessed and found to have numerous injuries, leaving her in critical condition. She was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE