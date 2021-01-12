South Africa

19-year-old critical after man who was shot dead while driving crashed into her yard

12 January 2021 - 21:08 By TimesLIVE
One person was killed and another left in a critical condition following an accident in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.
One person was killed and another left in a critical condition following an accident in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

A man in his 50s was killed and a 19-year-old woman left critically injured in what paramedics described as a “freak incident” on Princess Road in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene on Tuesday to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed through a fence and collided with a woman.

“Medics found a man lying in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound, while a 19-year-old woman was found lying in the garden,” Meiring explained.

He said paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver had already succumbed to his gunshot wound.

The woman was assessed and found to have numerous injuries, leaving her in critical condition. She was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Road rage after Joburg accident sees man stabbed 16 times in hospital

A Johannesburg man was stabbed 16 times in hospital in an apparent road rage incident on December 20. He died six days later.
News
5 hours ago

Death toll in farmworkers' truck crash climbs to three

The death toll in a truck accident that occurred near Worcester in the Western Cape has increased to three.
News
1 week ago

One killed, dozens injured as truck carrying female farmworkers crashes

One woman was killed and at least 20 others injured when a truck transporting female farmworkers crashed on the N1 in the Western Cape on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  2. One killed, dozens injured as truck carrying female farmworkers crashes South Africa
  3. Eight die in head-on crash as holiday traffic spikes on major routes South Africa
X