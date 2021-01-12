7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele

At least 7,000 South Africans have been arrested and charged for not wearing protective masks in public between December 27 and January 7, earning them criminal records.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele who had been speaking to eNCA on Tuesday evening.

During the interview, Cele said 20,116 people were arrested between December 27 — the day before lockdown level 3 restrictions came into effect — and January 7.