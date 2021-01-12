Certain categories of people allowed to cross at border posts, despite closures

All 15 land borders that remained open will be closed until February 15, according to the new Disaster Management Act regulations promulgated on Monday.

This is one of the notable changes to the new regulations that were promulgated to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most other restrictions that were published in the regulations on December 28, including the ban on the sale of liquor, the closure of beaches and closure of the remaining initiation schools, remain in place.

However, this does not mean that there will be no activities at all at these border posts.

The new regulations state that the home affairs minister may allow entry or exit into SA for transportation of fuel, cargo and goods and emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition.