South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The government has dropped the ball on the acquisition of vaccines': DA

12 January 2021 - 07:35 By TimesLIVE
A City of Cape Town resident praying for loved ones for who are suffering from covid-19 outside Melomed Tokai, in Cape Town, Western Cape on January 10 2021.
A City of Cape Town resident praying for loved ones for who are suffering from covid-19 outside Melomed Tokai, in Cape Town, Western Cape on January 10 2021.
Image: Esa Alexander

January 12 2021 - 07:59

POLL | Does your workplace follow Covid-19 safety protocols?

As some South Africans returned to work on Monday after the festive season break, the implementation of Covid-19 safety measures was high on the list of priorities for workers and employers.

The department of employment and labour called on businesses to ensure safe working environments for employees by designating Covid-19 compliance officers.

January 12 2021 - 07:56

First lockdown not used to adequately prepare for Covid second wave, FF+ claims

The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections, the  Freedom Front Plus said on Monday.

Speaking after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that SA will remain on lockdown level three in the midst of a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, the party said this proved that the government had overreacted last year when it implemented draconian measures that had caused needless damage to the economy.

“The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections.

“The field hospitals that were erected were taken down again while knowing full well that a second wave was on its way,” the party said.

January 12 2021 - 07:29

'The government has dropped the ball on the acquisition of vaccines': DA 

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X