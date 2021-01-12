COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The government has dropped the ball on the acquisition of vaccines': DA

January 12 2021 - 07:56

First lockdown not used to adequately prepare for Covid second wave, FF+ claims

The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections, the Freedom Front Plus said on Monday.

Speaking after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that SA will remain on lockdown level three in the midst of a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, the party said this proved that the government had overreacted last year when it implemented draconian measures that had caused needless damage to the economy.

“The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections.

“The field hospitals that were erected were taken down again while knowing full well that a second wave was on its way,” the party said.