Extended alcohol ban a slap in the face for brewers who may not survive

The extension of level 3 lockdown regulations, which prohibit the sale and distribution of alcohol, has been described as the death knell for many small craft brewers by the Beer Association of SA (Basa).

The move, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night, was unfortunate for thousands of brewers who have suffered huge financial losses since the start of the first lockdown.

“It is a great shame that government has embarked on this action with very little consultation and very little thought given to their plight,” said Basa CEO Patricia Pillay.

The association said it rejected the extension of the alcohol ban as brewers would not be able to survive.

“Already, 30% of local breweries have been forced to permanently shut their doors and 165,000 people have already lost their jobs. An extended ban on alcohol will destroy many of the remaining small businesses while doing untold economic damage to the beer sector in general, and the 415,000 livelihoods it supports.