Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open

What started out as a relaxing family drive in a nature estate in Mpumalanga ended in horror after a freak accident involving a swarm of bees on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24's Ross Campbell, a family of five was enjoying an afternoon drive in a veld just south of Mbombela, formally known as Nelspruit, when they drove over a bee hive. Their car windows were open.

All five — the couple, their two young daughters and their baby daughter — are in serious condition at Mediclinic Nelspruit after each receiving hundreds of bee stings.

“The bees swarmed and got into the vehicle through the open windows, causing the family to panic and run,” Campbell said.

The eldest daughter, a 12-year-old, was able to run to a nearby farmhouse to get help — all the while being stung by a following swarm. The owner of the property sprayed her with water and told her to jump into their pool while he called the ambulance.