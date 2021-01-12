South Africa

Gauteng Covid-19 deaths spiked 155% in first week of January: Makhura

12 January 2021 - 17:50
Gauteng currently has 50,000 active Covid-19 cases and is recording an average of 433 deaths a week, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.
Gauteng currently has 50,000 active Covid-19 cases and is recording an average of 433 deaths a week, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The number of people in Gauteng who succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 between the last week of December and the first week of January this year skyrocketed, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.  

He was providing an update on the province’s health response to the pandemic since last month. He said he was particularly concerned about the fatality rate.

“Our overall fatality rate is less than 2% — at 1.8% in Gauteng. When we do a comparison per week, we see the number of people succumbing to Covid-19 is increasing quite significantly. In the last week of December, it increased by 123% [from the week before]. In the week that follows that, leading up to early January, it increased by 155%. As we speak, it has increased by 10%,” he said.  

The province has recorded 338,071 Covid-19 infections, making up more than a quarter (27.1%) of the country’s overall cases.

Makhura said the province had 50,000 active cases and was recording an average 433 deaths a week. Only KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 90,000, has a greater number of active cases.

“This is a matter of great concern, but we are not where we were,” he said.

SA approaching 250,000 active cases as 15,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed

Gauteng death stats missing, as health ministry confirms 416 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours
News
20 hours ago

He said during the first wave of infections, more than 200 people succumbed to the virus in one day in July.

He hailed the move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the level 3 regulations until infections had decreased as effective to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Level 3 is going a long way to reducing the pace of the infection rate, particularly driven by the infectiousness of the new variant. The modelling indicates we would have nearly double the number of active cases.” 

The premier said the province would avail an additional 525 beds to help crowded health facilities.

Disturbing images of packed hospitals have emerged on social media, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Makhura said the situation in hospitals was a concern, but they were not yet packed to capacity. He said 4,129 people are hospitalised in public and private facilities. Of those, 220 are ventilated and 384 are on oxygen.  

He announced that the province would use the Nasrec facility to accommodate “patients under investigation” who filled up many hospital beds in both the public and private sectors.

“We are looking at Nasrec in a different way. We were under pressure after the peak of the first wave from other parties that Nasrec should be closed. It was a necessary risk and we said we would not close Nasrec because the behaviour of the pandemic may change. Instead we decided to downscale the number of beds from 1,000 critical care beds to 500 and we kept quarantine beds at 500.

IN QUOTES | David Makhura says partying youth were 'drivers' of increased Covid-19 infections

David Makhura said the provincial government welcomes the decision to remain on alert level 3 lockdown as this will help contain the spread of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

“We are upscaling Nasrec again and will have another 1,000 beds for critical care and another 500 to help us with patients under investigation. This is being co-ordinated by clinicians at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital,” he said.  

The premier made an impassioned plea to Gauteng residents to continue adhering to all health and safety protocols and avoid attending funerals the way they used to.

Makhura warned that the province was yet to go through the storm of the second wave.

“We saw the pandemic causing havoc in coastal provinces during the December holidays, and we have to face up to this challenge now, especially in the next two weeks.

“We are going to go through the eye of the storm. By all accounts we have better resources than we had during the first wave, but if the second wave is going to be more demanding, it is going to put on more pressure.

“It is something we have to deal with.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng health facilities to increase bed capacity as Covid-19 hospital admissions surge

A total of 525 beds are expected to be added in Gauteng health facilities to deal with surging Covid-19 infections as more young people are being ...
News
4 hours ago

IN QUOTES | David Makhura says Gauteng is in the eye of second Covid-19 storm and it’s worse than expected

Here are six quotes from David Makhura's address.
Politics
6 hours ago

Hospital management blamed for staff Covid infections

The rising number of patients needing admission in Gauteng have hospital management and staff on their toes as beds are running out and health-care ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X