South Africa

Gauteng health facilities to increase bed capacity as Covid-19 hospital admissions surge

12 January 2021 - 14:34
Gauteng premier David Makhura says the number of Covid-19 infections in the province is climbing rapidly.
Gauteng premier David Makhura says the number of Covid-19 infections in the province is climbing rapidly.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A total of 525 beds are expected to be added in Gauteng health facilities to deal with surging Covid-19 infections as more young people are being admitted to hospitals.  

This was revealed by premier David Makhura on Tuesday on behalf of the provincial command council.  

Makhura said in the past seven days, the infection rate in the province had doubled and the number of cases would not decrease soon

“We are expecting case numbers that will shoot to the roof [sic], given the nature of the new variant and intensity of the second wave. This is going to be impacted positively by the level of compliance in lockdown level 3," he said. 

Makhura said the province had recorded 50,000 active cases, the second highest in the country after KwaZulu-Natal.   

IN QUOTES | David Makhura says Gauteng is in the eye of second Covid-19 storm and it’s worse than expected

Here are six quotes from David Makhura's address.
Politics
2 hours ago

Disturbing images of packed hospitals have emerged on social media, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. 

Makhura said the situation in hospitals was a concern, but they were not yet packed to capacity.

“We had a stable number of hospital admissions in our public facilities until December, when the number started to increase again. At the beginning of January, we were as low as 700 hospital admissions, in the public sector. Those numbers doubled ... and over the past seven days, they tripled to more than 2,700,” he said.

“If you ask what is happening in the private health sector, we are co-ordinating and working together and have admitted some of their patients.

“We are not yet at the level where our hospitals are full, but numbers are increasing quite rapidly.”  

Makhura said 4,129 people are hospitalised in public and private facilities. Of those, 220 are ventilated and 384 are on oxygen. 

The province was paying the price for gatherings held in December, mostly by young people in contravention of lockdown regulations.  

“What we are experiencing now is a combination of interactions people had in December, especially mid-December in the run-up to Christmas. Gatherings were taking place. Young people were the drivers of this. The message to young people is that this new variant is very deadly.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hospital management blamed for staff Covid infections

The rising number of patients needing admission in Gauteng have hospital management and staff on their toes as beds are running out and health-care ...
News
3 hours ago

SA approaching 250,000 active cases as 15,000 new Covid-19 infections confirmed

Gauteng death stats missing, as health ministry confirms 416 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours
News
16 hours ago

Nasrec facility will help as Gauteng hospitalisations surge: David Makhura

Admissions to both public and private hospitals in Gauteng are soaring.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X