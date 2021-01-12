South Africa

KZN guard shot as security company crosses paths with armed robbers

12 January 2021 - 18:23
Armed response members gather at the scene of the crime on the M25 highway in KwaMashu on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

An armed response security guard was shot after a group of guards inadvertently crossed paths with a gang of armed robbers on the M25 highway in KwaMashu, Durban, on Tuesday.

A director of Dragon Protection Services, Manhar Parshotam, said his members came under fire shortly after 4pm while on their way back to the office.

“Our members were ambushed and returned fire. Marshall Security was driving down and provided back up. One of our members was shot in the leg. He is stable and being assessed before he is transported to hospital,” he said.

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said it was established that four armed suspects robbed a Tattersalls outlet in Dube Village and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Security officers crossed paths with the robbers as they made their getaway. The suspects opened fire on the responding vehicle.”

Parshotam thanked members of KZN VIP, Reaction Unit SA, Marshall Security and police  for their quick response.

Traffic delays were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police have been approached for comment.

TimesLIVE

