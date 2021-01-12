KZN traditional leaders call on communities to obey Covid-19 rules

Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on communities to adhere to Covid-19 regulations after the province recorded the highest number of cases per the proportion of the population over the past week.

On Tuesday the provincial department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs urged people to abide by the extended containment measures following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday.

Ramaphosa revealed the country has recorded nearly 190,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 4,000 deaths this year alone.

Chairperson of the provincial house of traditional leaders Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza pleaded with communities to adhere to Covid-19 measures aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus.

“We plead with our communities to adhere to all the measures under adjusted alert level 3 to contain the virus that has taken a lot of lives and destabilised many families,” he said.

“Our people should refrain [from] attending indoor and outdoor gatherings, which include social gatherings, religious gatherings, political events, traditional council meetings and gatherings at sports grounds. Their adherence to the measures announced by the president will play a huge role in slowing down the transmission of the deadly virus.”