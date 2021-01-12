South Africa

'No alcohol? Hayiii I'm done with the family meeting': SA reacts to Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address

12 January 2021 - 09:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that level 3 lockdown regulations will remain in place.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

The ban on the sale of alcohol and concern about attending funerals continue to be the main talking points on social media after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Monday night.

In a much-anticipated address, Ramaphosa announced that SA would remain on level 3 lockdown. He also announced some changes to restrictions including the curfew, which will now be between 9pm and 5am. 

We’re staying on level 3 but funerals are becoming death traps. If you can — don’t go to funerals,” one Twitter user shared on the platform.

The president warned that attending funerals contributed to spreading the virus.

He said: “Providing a fitting send-off for a departed loved one is deeply ingrained in all of us. There are certain rituals that we perform in line with our respective cultures and traditions; not just at the funeral itself but in the days leading up to the burial. But these are all things we simply cannot do at this time.” 

Others were concerned about alcohol, which remains banned to prevent overburdening the health system with trauma cases.

KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga reported the highest average rate of infections in the past week, said Ramaphosa.

Since the start of the new year, SA has had nearly 190,000 positive cases and over 4,600 Covid-19 related deaths in the same period.

The president said over 15,000 patients are hospitalised, a third of which are receiving oxygen support.

Here's a glimpse of what social media users had to say about the address:

