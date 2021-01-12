OUTsurance pointsmen are back on Jozi roads

About 100 OUTsurance pointsmen are back on Johannesburg’s roads after a new agreement was reached between Traffic Freeflow, a company responsible for the deployment of pointsmen, and the City of Johannesburg.

The pointsmen, popularly known as “OUTsurance pointsmen”, have been an inconvenient absence on our roads since September 2019, when a contract between the city and Traffic Freeflow was not renewed.

The city said its decision not to renew the contract was as a result of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department’s (JMPD) upgraded functions and the appointment of an additional 180 traffic wardens who were to replace the pointsmen.

When taking office in December 2019, mayor Geoff Makhubo directed that the city move swiftly to finalise new agreements with the service providers on terms that would guarantee the services at zero cost to the city and the creation of job opportunities for the hundreds of young people who are trained to provide these services.