POLL | Does your workplace follow Covid-19 safety protocols?

“It is crucial that industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must take all the necessary care to ensure the safety of workers, their families and the clients/suppliers.

“All areas of the business must designate a Covid-19 compliance officer who must develop, implement and oversee the plan containing measures to ensure that the workplace meets the standards of health protocols, adequate space for employees and social distancing measures for the public and service providers,” said employment and labour director-general Thobile Lamati in a statement.

The director-general emphasised the importance of observing these protocols as SA battles the second wave of Covid-19 infections. SA surpassed a total of 1 million cumulative Covid-19 cases two weeks ago.

Lamati said the compensation fund has so far received close to 15,000 Covid-19 claims, with 29 of these relating to people who had died as a result of contracting the disease on duty. The total claims, says Lamati, amount to R30m.