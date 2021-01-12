Road rage after Joburg accident sees man stabbed 16 times in hospital

A Johannesburg man was stabbed 16 times in hospital in an apparent road rage incident on December 20. He died six days later.

“Sudden, unexpected, unnecessary and senseless.” These were the words used to describe the killing of Karel Venter.

The security reaction officer in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, was on his way to a call-out on December 20 when he was involved in a collision. He and the six-year-old daughter of the other driver were taken to hospital.

But nobody could predict that after the accident Venter would be seemingly hunted down in the ward and stabbed 16 times by girl's father. He died from the injuries six days later.

According to the police, the suspect is out on bail and his charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been upgraded to murder.

Venter cannot tell his story, but brother Barrie Venter was there that day.