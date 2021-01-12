This is how vaccinations will be done, and the IEC is at the heart of planning

“We have learnt quite a lot from them in relation to that. And they have been quite willing to work with us on methodologies, approaches, systems that could be of value to us. We will then incorporate those learnings into the logistics of setting up for this.”

Cloete said because vaccination is a medical procedure, confidentiality and patient consent would be intrinsic to the rollout. “We will not be compromising any of that.”

Early signs of the Western Cape entering the peak of its second wave of Covid-19 included a fall in the test positivity rate from 50% to around 35% on January 7.

“As at January 7, we had recorded a 26% drop in hospitalisations as well. We have seen this tick up again over the past few days and we are watching closely to determine whether this is a trend,” said Cloete.

“In our rural areas, we are also starting to see case numbers stabilise though we are still seeing increases in the West Coast and in the Central Karoo as they have experienced later surges.

“In the Garden Route, we continue to see numbers on a downward trajectory. We are cautiously optimistic that the second wave is starting to stabilise. This does not, however, mean that we are starting to see a decline yet and we must continue to take precautions to keep ourselves safe.

“Our hospitals are still experiencing significant pressure. Our metro hospitals have an average occupancy of 93%.

“Our hospitals and health-care workers are working under extreme pressure to ensure that every person who needs a bed and care has access ... but we all have a role to play in ensuring that we relieve that pressure.”

Cloete said while hospitals are under pressure, they are not overwhelmed. Trauma cases had also since dropped by more than 60% since the ban on alcohol before the end of December.

“I can go on the record and tell you not a single emergency centre in the Western Cape has turned away any patients. If anybody needed to be hospitalised, they have been hospitalised. We are under pressure but I can give the assurance that we are not overwhelmed,” he said.