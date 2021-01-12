'This is nothing less than criminal': Footage from KZN hospital sparks outcry on social media

A viral video of a woman screaming for help at Wentworth Hospital in Durban has sparked an outcry on social media.

In the video a woman can be heard screaming: “I can’t breathe! I am going to die like this!”

Other patients can be seen sleeping on floors and on chairs. No staff members are seen responding to or attending to the woman. It is unclear who filmed the video.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed there would be an investigation at the hospital, and condemned the filming and distribution of the video without official authorisation and the consent of the patients.