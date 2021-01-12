South Africa

WATCH | Pilot makes dramatic emergency landing on N4 highway

12 January 2021 - 13:32

A pilot was forced to emergency land next to the N4 highway in Pretoria shortly after take-off.

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing next to the N4 in Pretoria on Monday, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said.

The aircraft, a Safari LSA, made the emergency landing shortly after take-off, Sacaa spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba told TimesLIVE.

He said the pilot who was the only person on board, departed from Kroon Airfield and intended to land back at the same airfield.

He said it was a private flight and the pilot was not injured during the incident.

The cause of the emergency landing would be investigated.

“The evidence collection phase has already begun and will determine the size and scope of the investigation, as well as the anticipated time frame for the completion of a final accident investigation report,” said Ledwaba.

“It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take a bit of time to complete.”

Ledwaba said a preliminary report would be issued within 30 days.

