WATCH | SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a national address that SA would remain under level 3 lockdown “until we have passed the peak of new infections”.

Various restrictions such as the ban on the sale of alcohol, the closure of beaches and public parks in hotspot areas and the banning of indoor and outdoor gatherings remain in place.

Ramaphosa announced that new curfew hours would be enforced between 9pm and 5am.

The president also announced the closure of SA’s 20 land borders until February 15 with exceptions which will be gazetted.

Restrictions are expected to remain in place until SA has passed the peak of the virus’ second wave.