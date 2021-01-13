Chefs left jobless during hard lockdown get support to keep feeding the needy

All they wanted to do was to make a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Fast-forward almost nine months and what started as volunteering work for chefs who were jobless during the hard lockdown has turned into something permanent.

Now they have received the financial boost that will keep them going for 18 months, letting their mission of feeding the needy continue.

Thanks to specialist insurance company Compass Insure, which has committed to partner Chefs with Compassion for the next 18 months, they will be able to continue rescuing food to provide nutritious meals for hungry South Africans.

Arnold Tanzer, chairperson of Chefs with Compassion, said the sponsorship comes at a pivotal time for the organisation and for the country as the ravages of the second wave of Covid-19 are being felt.

According to Tanzer, the volunteer-based organisation has served more than 1.5 million meals to food-vulnerable people since the start of lockdown. The organisation “rescues” food that would have ended up in the landfill.