South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Home affairs registered 10,852 deaths in just 2 days

Statistics from January 1 to date have been alarming, says minister Motsoaledi

13 January 2021 - 06:26 By TimesLIVE
Health workers attend to patients in tents in a parking lot at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria amid a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa on January 11 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

January 13 2021 - 06:00

On just two days last week, home affairs registered 10,852 deaths: Motsoaledi

"We believe it is going to get worse," says home affairs minister as department is inundated with applications for death certificates

