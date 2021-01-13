COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Home affairs registered 10,852 deaths in just 2 days
Statistics from January 1 to date have been alarming, says minister Motsoaledi
13 January 2021 - 06:26
January 13 2021 - 06:00
On just two days last week, home affairs registered 10,852 deaths: Motsoaledi
"We believe it is going to get worse," says home affairs minister as department is inundated with applications for death certificates
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 50 671 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 13 105 new cases, which represents a 26% positivity rate. We report 755 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 34 334 to date. Click here to read more: https://t.co/1rWXTTYlUJ pic.twitter.com/C9XB9xZOeU— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 12, 2021