Durban nurses arrested for stealing credit card from dying patient

The complainant noticed his partner's card was being used while he was in hospital and it continued to be used even after he had passed away.

“It is alleged that the pin code of the card was saved on the deceased's cellphone. The phone was recovered at a second-hand cellphone shop on Point Road.

“According to the bank statement, one withdrawal was made at St Augustine's Hospital. Their video footage was not clear enough. Investigating officer Sgt Ngcobo from Umbilo continued with his investigation. He visited one of the stores where purchases were made with the card,” police said.

Ngcobo went to Glenwood Spar where he obtained CCTV footage, confirming that the card had been used by the contracted St Augustine's employee.

“He was dressed in full uniform. The accused was arrested and some of the goods he purchased were recovered. He said the card was with his friend. He too was arrested and other goods purchased by him were also recovered.”

The second accused is believed to be a nurse at a private hospital in Umhlanga.