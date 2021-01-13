Justice department suspends official for 'soliciting a bribe'

The department of justice has condemned an incident at the Pretoria Master of the High Court in which a member of staff is alleged to have solicited a bribe from a member of the public on Tuesday.

The department commented after a female official from the department and a runner were arrested at the office in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon. Another official who was allegedly part of the scheme is reported to be on the run.

“The official has been suspended with immediate effect and internal investigations will be pursued. A criminal case has also been reported to the police,” said department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

He said there were no circumstances that require a member of the public to exchange cash with a member of staff.

“The services of the department are provided free of charge, except where administrative costs may apply, in which case a payment should be made at an official pay point,” Phiri said.

EFF councillor Terry Maboa, who spoke to TimesLIVE from the scene, said he took it upon himself to organise a sting operation after receiving complaints about alleged corruption at the office.

Maboa said the officials were caught red-handed after accepting R800 from a bereaved person in exchange for a letter of authority.

TimesLIVE