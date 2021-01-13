South Africa

Justice department suspends official for 'soliciting a bribe'

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 January 2021 - 07:20
A female official from the department of justice and a runner were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the Pretoria Master of the High Court.
A female official from the department of justice and a runner were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the Pretoria Master of the High Court.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The department of justice has condemned an incident at the Pretoria Master of the High Court in which a member of staff is alleged to have solicited a bribe from a member of the public on Tuesday.

The department commented after a female official from the department and a runner were arrested at the office in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon. Another official who was allegedly part of the scheme is reported to be on the run.

“The official has been suspended with immediate effect and internal investigations will be pursued. A criminal case has also been reported to the police,” said department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

He said there were no circumstances that require a member of the public to exchange cash with a member of staff.

“The services of the department are provided free of charge, except where administrative costs may apply, in which case a payment should be made at an official pay point,” Phiri said.

EFF councillor Terry Maboa, who spoke to TimesLIVE from the scene, said he took it upon himself to organise a sting operation after receiving complaints about alleged corruption at the office.

Maboa said the officials were caught red-handed after accepting R800 from a bereaved person in exchange for a letter of authority.

TimesLIVE

Mzansi weighs in on EFF case against Bheki Cele for alleged 'political interference'

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told journalists outside the police station that the officers used the PPE tenders as a "get rich quick" scheme and called ...
Politics
1 day ago

'What circus is this, really?': Andile Mngxitama fumes after being implicated at Zondo commission

An unnamed witness, an operative of the State Security Agency (SSA), is expected to implicate Mngxitama in corruption, fraud and money laundering.
Politics
17 hours ago

Teddy Mafia's brother says police are in cahoots with drug kingpins

The younger brother of suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay has spoken out against corrupt police and said they were the reason for the mob ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Gauteng must go to level 4 for 21 days to avoid new Covid spike: experts News
  4. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News
  5. Goodbye WhatsApp? Here's why your friends are flocking to Signal & Telegram Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X