More than R100k in drugs found at flat near Teddy Mafia's home, Hawks confirm

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that one person was arrested after fleeing the scene. Mhlongo disputed reports that the homes of Pillay's family members had been raided. Pillay's brother Ronnie, 59, corroborated this, saying that none of his family's homes had been raided on Wednesday.

“A joint operation was conducted after Pietermaritzburg's Serious Organised Crime unit received information about drugs which were kept in three houses at Table Mountain Road in Shallcross area, Chatsworth. In one of the flats members found Mandrax tablets, ecstasy tablets, ecstasy powder, cocaine powder, dagga and schedule 5 prescription drugs. The street value of the seized drugs is about R100,000.”

Mhlongo said while members were conducting the search on the premises they received information of a man who was in possession of drugs at a Table Mountain flat.

“Members proceeded to the said flat and on arrival noticed a male running away from the flat. He was chased and arrested. The 43-year-old suspect was found in possession of 28 heroine capsules and one Mandrax tablet. He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Thursday.”

Teddy Mafia was gunned down on Monday last week, setting in motion a sequence of gory events which saw his two alleged attackers shot, decapitated and burnt in full view of the public.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said members of the KwaZulu-Natal organised crime unit have taken over investigations into Pillay's murder, and that his alleged attackers were yet to be identified.