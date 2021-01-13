South Africa

Mother killed and toddler critically injured in freak KZN crash

13 January 2021 - 15:10
Crash scene forensic investigators walk along the N2 towards the accident scene.
Image: RUSA

A woman has been killed and her child remains critical after an accident on the N2 near uMdloti, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said a Jeep Grand Cherokee, in which a family of three had been travelling towards Durban, broke down in the centre lane.  

“The vehicle broke down on the busy N2 on the southbound lane before uMdloti. While the family was getting out the vehicle with mom carrying the baby, a vehicle from behind rear-ended their car and collided with the three family members. The child was ejected from the mom's arms and landed about 20m away.” 

Herbst said the mother was declared dead at the scene.

“The dad was lucky to sustain no injuries. The child was stabilised and placed on a ventilator. She will be transported to Lenmed eThekwini Heart Hospital where a specialist is waiting for her.” 

Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram said according to the deceased’s husband, they were forced to stop after their vehicle had a puncture.

“They got out of the vehicle and he was removing the spare tyre when a Land Rover collided into his vehicle before running over his wife and child.” 

He said the occupants of the Land Rover were not injured.

Police did not immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

