South Africa

Police arrest suspect for discharging firearm at Doornpoort toll plaza

13 January 2021 - 14:21
During his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of nine unlicensed firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.
Image: Saps

Gauteng police said a man believed to the person seen on video shooting into the air at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria in December has been arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested at his home in Pretoria North on Tuesday.

Masondo said during his arrest he was found in possession of nine unlicensed firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

WATCH | Police investigation opened after man filmed shooting gun into the air at toll plaza

Police have opened an inquiry into an incident at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria after a man was captured on camera firing a gun into the air.
News
3 weeks ago

He said the firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they have been used in the commission of other crimes.

The man has been charged with discharging a firearm in a municipal place and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“I hold in high regard the police officers who worked around the clock to trace the suspect. Those who disobey the laws of the country and ignore the call by government to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms during the amnesty period will be dealt with decisively,” said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

TimesLIVE

