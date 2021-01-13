SA's booze industry seeks tax relief after new sales ban

SA’s alcohol industry, reeling under a renewed liquor sales and distribution ban since the end of December, on Tuesday called for a deferment of excise duty to stave off a wave of business closures and job losses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended an existing countrywide ban on alcohol sales and distribution on Monday, saying it has helped to reduce trauma cases in hospitals and keep staff and facilities available for Covid-19 patients.

He did not give a date on when the ban would be lifted.

“The SA wine industry faces a grim picture of business closures, job losses, downward price pressure and structural damage to subsectors,” Vinpro, which represents 2,500 local wine producers, said in a joint statement issued by several alcohol associations in the country.