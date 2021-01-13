Special official funeral declared for Bapedi king

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral, category 1, for late Bapedi king Thulare Victor Thulare III, who will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The king died last week Wednesday, at the age of 40, less than a year after his inauguration. He was officially recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as king of the Bapedi in 2020.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Wednesday until the evening of the day of the funeral on January 17.

“The late king is lauded for having played a major role in sowing the seeds of unity in the Bapedi kingdom,” said the presidency.

His funeral will be held in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE