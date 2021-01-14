1,700 endangered Cape cormorant chicks rescued from Robben Island

Nearly 1,700 abandoned Cape cormorant chicks were rescued from Robben Island during a two-day joint operation between various marine and wildlife stakeholders.

The huge undertaken was carried out by members of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), the Robben Island Museum (RIM), the Two Oceans Aquarium and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a combined statement on Wednesday the organisations said an investigation had been launched to determine possible reasons as to why the chicks had been abandoned. SANCCOB research manager Dr Katta Ludynia said they suspected a lack of food to be the main reason.