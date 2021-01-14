South Africa

Bhisho spells out plan to vaccinate 3.7 million people

14 January 2021 - 11:00 By Nomazima Nkosi
Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha on Wednesday said they would use community halls and schools to give residents the vaccine.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha on Wednesday said they would use community halls and schools to give residents the vaccine.
Image: Facebook

The Eastern Cape government has given itself at least six months to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

It wants to give 3.7 million people the vaccine, with 200,000 health-care workers — both in the public and private sector — targeted as part of phase one.

For the mass rollout, premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha on Wednesday said they would use community halls and schools to give residents the vaccine.

For the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 people die in 24 hours

SA recorded 806 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day deaths so far.
News
13 hours ago

AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers

The AU Union has secured a provisional 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers for member states to supplement the COVAX programme, ...
News
5 hours ago

Covid-19 peaks could overwhelm capabilities of health facilities: expert

The problem facing SA is preventing a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections which could overwhelm hospitals in Gauteng, a health and social ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  4. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X