Cape Town firefighters rescue puppy from sewer pipe

Firefighters from Epping 3 and Goodwood 3 platoon responded to the scene and started the rescue operation.
Cape Town firefighters have rescued a puppy stuck in a sewer pipe.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the firefighters were called out to Ruyterwacht after a family heard the distant cries of the puppy in their yard.

“They called for help when they realised a member of their neighbour’s litter was missing.”

Smith said firefighters from Epping 3 and Goodwood 3 responded to the scene and started the rescue operation.

“The fire crews from took it upon themselves to rescue the puppy as they did not know how long he had been stuck there,” he said.

Smith said the puppy was successfully extricated from the sewerage line at around 11am on Sunday and handed over to the SPCA.

He said the puppy was in good health.

On Wednesday, the team returned to the home to fix the line they had damaged during the rescue mission.

