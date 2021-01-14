South Africa

Cop bust using official police van to offload booze during lockdown

14 January 2021 - 16:16
Police have confirmed that a police van was used to deliver alcohol in Centurion, in direct defiance of lockdown laws.
Police have confirmed that a police van was used to deliver alcohol in Centurion, in direct defiance of lockdown laws.
Image: Screengrab / via Facebook

A police officer has been bust moving liquor in a cop van, in direct defiance of lockdown laws.

This comes after Gauteng police were alerted to a video clip being shared initially on Twitter, showing people offloading merchandise — some of it clearly alcohol — from a marked police van.

In the video, men are seen taking significant quantities of liquor from the back of a stationary police vehicle and into a property.

Under current level 3 lockdown laws, transporting alcohol is illegal.

Police confirmed on Thursday that a case of using a motor vehicle without the owners' consent and another related to the contravention of the Disaster Management Act had been opened against the police officer in question.

WATCH | ‘Disgraceful’ - Drunk cop passes out on side of the road

A criminal case has been opened against a Gauteng police officer after he was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol on the side of a road at ...
News
2 days ago

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said that the SAPS media monitoring team in Gauteng was, on Tuesday, alerted to the video.

“An urgent investigation was launched to establish the video's origin as well as the location of the scene, the identities of the people, confirmation of what was being delivered, and to establish which office or station the vehicle is attached to.

“It was found that the incident happened at a shopping mall in a part of Centurion policed by Lyttelton SAPS, and that an unconfirmed volume of liquor was being offloaded from the SAPS van, suggesting that the state vehicle was used to illegally convey alcohol in contravention of the lockdown regulations,” said Peters.

Internal disciplinary proceedings will also be launched against the police officer.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the efficiency of the investigation into the video clip. He also thanked the person who took the video, who helped police in the preliminary investigation.

“When we saw the video clip our immediate concern was that no detail could be made out at face value, not even in which province the incident happened. An urgent and intensive investigation was therefore required to get to the bottom of this matter.

“It is thus pleasing that the investigating officer and everyone who contributed to the investigation understood the seriousness with which management of the SAPS viewed this incident,” said Mthombeni.

He also called on members of the public to continue reporting such issues.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to report non-compliance with the regulations and should not be afraid, especially when the transgressors are members of the SAPS or other law-enforcement agencies. No-one is above the law,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars

A truck driver was arrested in Durban on Friday for transporting imported beer worth R1.9m in violation of lockdown regulations.
News
5 days ago

SA's booze industry seeks tax relief after new sales ban

SA’s alcohol industry, reeling under a renewed liquor sales and distribution ban since the end of December, on Tuesday called for a deferment of ...
News
1 day ago

Taxi driver beats up, spits in face of 'drunk policeman' in Cape Town

A 33-year-old police constable was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving after being ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be ... News
  4. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  5. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X