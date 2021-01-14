COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We have 806 deaths today': Ndlozi on highest Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24-hours
January 14 2021 - 07:54
AKA claps back at being labelled a 'coronavirus conspiracy theorist'
Rapper and producer AKA has hit back at critics for labelling him a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist.
Though AKA is usually on the TL for the banter, the Bhovamania star also takes the opportunity to share his opinions on worldly matters such as the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, the “Supa Mega” took to Twitter with some controversial thoughts on the pandemic. The star questioned whether asymptomatic carriers actually had the virus in the first place.
January 14 2021 - 07:51
JONATHAN JANSEN | Schools should absolutely not reopen in lockdown level three
Officially, about 2,000 teachers have died of Covid-19. Think about that.
Let us assume that it took four years to train each of them, the basic duration of an education degree (BED) or a three-year general Bachelor’s degree, with an additional year of teacher training (PGCE). Older teachers might hold a certificate of two or three years, but consider that washed out by the many hours of in-service teacher training during the course of a career. So four years it is, and for 2,000 teachers that means these deaths count as 8,000 years of teacher training lost in one year because of the pandemic. For an education planner, that staggering loss of teaching expertise is a disaster; for the families of the deceased, the loss is an unfathomable tragedy. Should schools reopen as scheduled?
In a heart-rending story first reported by the Los Angeles Times, children were found apologising to their elders who were dying in hospital beds. The youngsters brought the virus home. Last time I wrote about a friend who had heart-transplant surgery and whose wife was an active teacher. Well, he is now ashes. But our department of basic education is steaming ahead to reopen schools on January 25, regardless of the human toll.
January 14 2021 - 07:40
'We have 806 deaths today': Ndlozi on Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24-hours
January 14 2021 - 07:37
AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers
The AU has secured a provisional 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers for member states to supplement the COVAX programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
African nations are grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus, infections rising to at least 3.1 million and 74,600 deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.
The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson, said Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU.
He added that all 270 million doses would be made available this year, with at least 50 million available “for the crucial period of April to June 2021".
January 14 2021 - 07:33
ANCYL branch calls for arrests of its own members for peddling fake Covid cures
“We just want people to share the correct information — that will save lives.”
This is according to Musawenkosi Buthelezi, spokesperson for the ANC Youth League's Gauteng Crisis Committee, which is calling for the “immediate arrest” of youth league compatriots who shared false information on Covid-19.
In posters being shared widely on social media, the ANCYL's greater Tshwane region poster claims — falsely — that there were “Covid-19 fighting pH foods”, including bananas, lemons, avocado, pineapple watercress, pineapple and garlic.