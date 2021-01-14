South Africa

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding, through to Sunday night

14 January 2021 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
Eskom is to implement stage 2 load-shedding from noon on Thursday until 11pm on Sunday. If you work from home you may need to make alternative arrangements. File image.
Image: seventyfour74 / 123rf.com

People working from home, be warned to make alternative arrangements — Eskom is plunging SA back into a new round of load-shedding.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented starting at midday on Thursday through to 11pm on Sunday.

“The load-shedding is necessary due to loss of generation capacity overnight,” said Eskom. “Load-shedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of load-shedding required.

“Two generation units at the Kusile power station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha [power stations] tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns.

“We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed.”

There is a risk that the enforced power outages could move to a different stage too.

“The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable. Should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice,” said Eskom.

Eskom currently has 5,358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays.

“Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible,” the utility added.

“Eskom would like to urge the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help us minimise load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

