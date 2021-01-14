Fourways hippo might have returned to riverine system, says vet

There has been no sign of the hippo which caused a stir when it was spotted near Fourways in December, wildlife specialists said on Thursday.

Wildlife rehabilitation specialist and Johannesburg vet Nicci Wright said there has been no update since the hippo was last spotted in the plush Fourways, Joburg, suburb on December 29.

The Gauteng agriculture and rural development department said at the time that the animal was last spotted in Chartwell near the Jukskei river.

It's believed that the hippo originated from the Hartbeespoort Dam area and, if left in peace, it would return there voluntarily, the department said.

The hippo was moving between the Jukskei River (Chartwell, Fourways), Crocodile River and Hartbeespoort Dam (the place of origin and its habitat) on a regular basis.