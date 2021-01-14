Land reform & farming policy expert Prof Mohammad Karaan dies

Tributes are being shared after the death of agricultural policy influencer Prof Mohammad Karaan on Wednesday.

Western Cape agriculture minister Ivan Meyer said he had succumbed to symptoms of Covid-19.

He described Karaan as an academic and thought leader on agriculture.

“His death is a massive loss for the academic and agricultural community in SA.

“He was a bridge builder between government and the agriculture sector and brought people together. He was a great facilitator of dialogue and reason in the political economy of SA. He understood the impact of policy uncertainty on the agricultural sector and offered pragmatic solutions. Agriculture was his passion and his legacy will continue to inspire us,” said Meyer.

Karaan was a professor in agricultural economics at Stellenbosch University (SU), and president of Maties Rugby, at the time of his death. He helped write SA's National Development Plan (NDP) in the two terms that he served on the National Planning Commission.