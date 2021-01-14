Lost to Covid - remembering those who've passed in the pandemic
Second wave's grim death toll
Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 ...
SA recorded 806 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day deaths so far.
Dorah Sitole opened the door for us, say celeb chefs Zola Nene and The ...
Famous foodies pay tribute to the late culinary icon
A great loss: Mluleki George leaves a lasting legacy as an activist and ...
As one of the most respected and revered sports administrators, he set an example current leaders could learn from
After children poisoned, parents have to deal with Covid deaths, medical ...
The similarities of what befell the characters in a book, discovered in Matthew’s room only recently, and what the ...
King Victor Thulare III: Bapedi leader committed to royal unity - 1980-2021
The second wave of the coronavirus has continued where the first left off, dealing out fatal blow after fatal blow.
Covid-19 killed 339 state health-care workers ...
Almost 340 state health-care workers died of Covid-19 related illness in SA between March and November, health minister ...
Covid-19 claims senior manager and adviser in Gauteng premier's office
Nokuthula Sikhakhane was lauded as an anti-apartheid activist with extensive political experience.
Sisters die of Covid-related illness within days of each other
Two sisters aged 19 and 27 from the Eastern Cape have died within days of each other from Covid-19-related illnesses.
WATCH | Covid claims another giant in activist Dr Maitshwe Nchaupe Aubrey ...
Anti-apartheid activist and a former leader of the Pan-Africanist Congress and Black Consciousness Movement Dr Nchaupe ...
Former Durban deputy mayor Nomvuzo Shabalala dies of Covid-19
Former Durban deputy mayor Nomzuvo Shabalala died on Saturday of a Covid-19 related illness, parliament confirmed.