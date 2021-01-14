South Africa

Lost to Covid - remembering those who've passed in the pandemic

Second wave's grim death toll

14 January 2021 - 11:27 By TimesLIVE

Deadly virus ravages a stunned nation

Hospitals, cemeteries fill up

Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 ...

SA recorded 806 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day deaths so far.

By TimesLIVE
Dorah Sitole opened the door for us, say celeb chefs Zola Nene and The ...

Famous foodies pay tribute to the late culinary icon

By Hilary Biller
A great loss: Mluleki George leaves a lasting legacy as an activist and ...

As one of the most respected and revered sports administrators, he set an example current leaders could learn from

By Mkhululi Ndamase
After children poisoned, parents have to deal with Covid deaths, medical ...

The similarities of what befell the characters in a book, discovered in Matthew’s room only recently, and what the ...

By Kathryn Kimberley
King Victor Thulare III: Bapedi leader committed to royal unity - 1980-2021

The second wave of the coronavirus has continued where the first left off, dealing out fatal blow after fatal blow.

By Groovin Nchabeleng

Young and old, daily death count rises

Celebs, politicians and ordinary South Africans all feel Covid pain

Covid-19 killed 339 state health-care workers ...

Almost 340 state health-care workers died of Covid-19 related illness in SA between March and November, health minister ...

Bobby Jordan
Senior reporter
Covid-19 claims senior manager and adviser in Gauteng premier's office

Nokuthula Sikhakhane was lauded as an anti-apartheid activist with extensive political experience.

Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Sisters die of Covid-related illness within days of each other

Two sisters aged 19 and 27 from the Eastern Cape have died within days of each other from Covid-19-related illnesses.

Bobby Jordan
Senior reporter
WATCH | Covid claims another giant in activist Dr Maitshwe Nchaupe Aubrey ...

Anti-apartheid activist and a former leader of the Pan-Africanist Congress and Black Consciousness Movement Dr Nchaupe ...

Alex Patrick
Reporter
Former Durban deputy mayor Nomvuzo Shabalala dies of Covid-19

Former Durban deputy mayor Nomzuvo Shabalala died on Saturday of a Covid-19 related illness, parliament confirmed.

By TimesLIVE

