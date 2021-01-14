POLL | Who do you think is best to lead SA through the Covid-19 pandemic?

The president said the government is in talks with various vaccine manufacturers and has secured 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine which are expected to be delivered within the first half of the year.

Here's the latest on what has been said about Covid-19 so far:

Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Madonsela said the government should put emphasis on behavioural change and not just wait on the vaccine to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. She acknowledged that the current state of infections is of great concern, though saying “it's not as bad as it looks”.

Madonsela said the government should have collaborated more with other stakeholders.

“The Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach where provinces are not consulted but are included. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting.

“We should not have a situation where all answers come from government quarters because the coronavirus is an unusual challenge and we should all be putting on our thinking hats.”