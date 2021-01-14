South Africa

SA expats feel good after vaccine jabs

Locals advised to ignore fake reports on internet

14 January 2021 - 10:46 By Lindile Sifile
Dr Sangxa Rozani, an expat working in Manchester, receives a Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: SUPPLIED

Andile Gova, an expatriate nurse at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland in the US who received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on December 21, said he was kept for 15 minutes for medical observation before he was allowed to go home.

Gova, originally from Port Elizabeth, told Sowetan yesterday about his experiences when he took the shot, which is being rolled out to health workers in the US.

“I chose to go to a pharmacy because they are independent and I didn't want a biased opinion. I was given a booklet with a list of ingredients used to manufacture the Moderna vaccine to check if I was allergic to any of them.

“I then took the shot and was told to sit at the pharmacy for a 15-minute medical observation to check for any negative reactions,” Gova said.

