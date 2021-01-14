South Africa

State’s ‘bizarre’ plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines at Eastern Cape schools

Premier sees inoculations also happening at clinics, private doctors’ surgeries, hospitals and pharmacies

14 January 2021 - 11:01 By Gugu Phandle and and Dispatch Reporters
More than half of the Eastern Cape's schools will be used as vaccination centres. Stock photo.
More than half of the Eastern Cape's schools will be used as vaccination centres. Stock photo.
Image: PAYLESSIMAGES / 123RF

Bhisho's ambitious plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines includes using half of all schools in the province as vaccination centres — a move that has been labelled “bizarre”. 

The provincial government on Wednesday moved to explain the phases of vaccination, with 200,000 health workers and people in related sectors first in line for the jab when doses arrive at the end of January.

But the real eye-opener is the plan to use more than 2,800 of the province's 5,400 schools as vaccination centres. This was revealed in a presentation by the provincial health department to the national portfolio committee on health on Wednesday.

For the full story, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | If state botches vaccine rollout it will lose its chance to win back trust

The rollout is top of the list of obstacles the state needs to overcome to prove it is trustworthy and competent
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most South Africans fear vaccine so much, they’d rather go back to level 5

Survey finds they also lack faith in a government rollout, fear the drugs are too new and are anxious about side-effects
News
1 day ago

Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 people die in 24 hours

SA recorded 806 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day deaths so far.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  4. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X