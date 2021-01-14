South Africa

Taxpayers frustrated as Sars fails to shift from outdated tech

14 January 2021 - 06:00
Taxpayers have been left in the lurch, unable to access certain forms on eFiling because of a blunder by revenue service Sars.
Taxpayers have been left in the lurch, unable to access certain forms on eFiling because of a blunder by revenue service Sars.
Image: Gallo

A failure by revenue service Sars has left citizens perplexed as to why the tax collector failed to find a solution to a glitch in its online software that was tipped by its manufacturer to be discontinued on January 12.

American multinational computer software company Adobe announced as early as December 2 that their Flash software would be discontinued. The software's main function is to allow users to view multimedia content online and was Sars's software of choice.

On Twitter, the tax collector said it was aware that certain forms were “not loading correctly due to Adobe Flash”.

“We are currently working on resolving the matter and will advise once the problem has been resolved. We sincerely apologise for the current inconvenience,” it tweeted.

In a statement on its website, Sars said the discontinuation of the Flash Player component had affected a limited set of Adobe forms and declarations which were available on eFiling.

“As you are aware, Sars has already begun the journey of migrating the old Flash Player-enabled forms from the Adobe Flash technology to the enhanced HTML5 technology, however there are a few remaining forms which are still in the process of being modernised. We have found that there are multiple user-specific scenarios which could prevent the workaround from functioning and we have listed some revised guidelines below for ease of reference of how to ensure that you can continue to access these forms,” the statement read.

Questions to Sars on why it did not timeously shift from Flash Player to HTML5 went unanswered.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sars to lock down offices for two weeks to curb spread of Covid-19

The closure is intended to curb the spread of Covid-19.
News
3 weeks ago

Salary freeze for four months at Amathole municipality

The Amathole municipality will not be able to pay salaries to councillors, traditional leaders and all staff for four months beginning in February ...
News
2 days ago

Denials, amnesia and fat cakes - six unforgettable state capture moments from 2020

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leaders had their hands full dealing with witnesses who testified on Eskom, SAA and Denel, among ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  3. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  5. Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X