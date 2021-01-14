Taxpayers frustrated as Sars fails to shift from outdated tech

A failure by revenue service Sars has left citizens perplexed as to why the tax collector failed to find a solution to a glitch in its online software that was tipped by its manufacturer to be discontinued on January 12.

American multinational computer software company Adobe announced as early as December 2 that their Flash software would be discontinued. The software's main function is to allow users to view multimedia content online and was Sars's software of choice.

On Twitter, the tax collector said it was aware that certain forms were “not loading correctly due to Adobe Flash”.

“We are currently working on resolving the matter and will advise once the problem has been resolved. We sincerely apologise for the current inconvenience,” it tweeted.

