South Africa

Water supply restored to Durban Covid-19 hotspot

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
14 January 2021 - 12:38
The pump in Northdene was repaired on Thursday.
The pump in Northdene was repaired on Thursday.
Image: supplied

A pump that malfunctioned, cutting off the water supply to Chatsworth, south of Durban, was repaired on Thursday.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the pump at Northdene was in operation.

“As a result, Shallcross Reservoir is full to its capacity and certain homes have already started to receive running water.

“The municipality is now building capacity at Chatsworth 4 Reservoir that supplies most homes in Chatsworth and Welbedacht East. Teams on the grounds are working towards having all homes getting water by this evening,” he said.

EThekwini Municipality is pleased to announce that the water pump at the aforesaid pump-station has been repaired and...

Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Thursday, January 14, 2021

When taps ran dry a week ago after the pump in Northdene malfunctioned, the Chatsworth community and civil society from all over Durban rallied together to bring water to the Covid-19 hotspot.

“The municipality also extends its gratitude to residents who, while frustrated, did not resort to any violent protests and instead worked with the city until the malfunctioning of the pump station is dealt with.

“Water tankers will remain on the ground until every home in all affected areas has running water,” said Mayisela.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Water relief the ‘greatest show of fellowship ever seen’ in crisis-hit Chatsworth

When taps ran dry, the community and civil society from all over Durban rallied to get water to the Covid-19 hotspot
News
2 days ago

Borrowed pump too damp to help restore water supply in Covid-19 hotspot

A pump borrowed from Umgeni Water to restore the water supply in Durban's southern areas was too damp to operate.
News
2 days ago

Water woes taint the new year for KZN Covid hotspot

Diesel contamination leaves residents in Umhlathuze without water supply since New Year’s Day
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  4. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa
  5. Newborn dad's desperate dash for baby formula ends in curfew arrest South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X