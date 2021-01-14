Wits scientists artificially infect mosquitoes with human malaria to develop treatment

Wits University, in partnership with the University of Pretoria and global scientists, has artificially infected mosquitoes with human malaria and identified a new chemical compound to treat the disease.

“Scientists at the Wits Research Institute for Malaria (WRIM), in partnership with the University of Pretoria and colleagues in the US, Spain, and Switzerland, have identified novel antiplasmodial lead compounds for mass drug administration and vector control to eliminate malaria,” the university said in a statement.

It defines a vector as an organism that carries and transmits an infectious disease, as mosquitoes do with malaria. Lead compounds are chemical compounds that show promise as treatment for a disease and may lead to the development of a new drug.

Prof Lizette Koekemoer, co-director of the WRIM, and her team established a unique mosquito malaria infection centre in the faculty of health sciences at Wits University, where the mosquito transmission blocking experiments took place.

“The WRIM infection centre is the only facility in SA and in the southern African region that can artificially infect mosquitoes with the human malaria parasite,” Koekemoer said.