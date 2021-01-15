COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Put yourselves on voluntary level 5 lockdown, urge experts

January 07 2021 - 07:39

US Supreme Court allows execution of condemned men with Covid-19

The US Supreme Court rejected on Thursday night a lower court's ruling that the final two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trump's administration be delayed to allow the condemned men to recover from Covid-19.

The ruling from the court's conservative majority meant Corey Johnson, a convicted murderer, is set to be strapped to a gurney in the US Department of Justice's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, a short time later on Thursday night to be injected with lethal doses of pentobarbital.

The Justice Department has scheduled the execution of Dustin Higgs, convicted in a separate murder, for Friday evening. His lawyers are also challenging his execution on other legal grounds besides his Covid-19 diagnosis, but the Supreme Court has so far allowed all executions to proceed since Trump resumed the practice last year after a 17-hiatus.