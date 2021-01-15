COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Put yourselves on voluntary level 5 lockdown, urge experts
Health experts have called on Gauteng residents to put themselves voluntarily into lockdown level five, warning that the peak of the second wave was still to come.
January 07 2021 - 07:39
US Supreme Court allows execution of condemned men with Covid-19
The US Supreme Court rejected on Thursday night a lower court's ruling that the final two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trump's administration be delayed to allow the condemned men to recover from Covid-19.
The ruling from the court's conservative majority meant Corey Johnson, a convicted murderer, is set to be strapped to a gurney in the US Department of Justice's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, a short time later on Thursday night to be injected with lethal doses of pentobarbital.
The Justice Department has scheduled the execution of Dustin Higgs, convicted in a separate murder, for Friday evening. His lawyers are also challenging his execution on other legal grounds besides his Covid-19 diagnosis, but the Supreme Court has so far allowed all executions to proceed since Trump resumed the practice last year after a 17-hiatus.
January 15 2021 - 06:46
Medical oxygen shortage in Zimbabwe as Covid-19 cases surge
Covid-19 patients in need of oxygen in Zimbabwe are in a dire situation as the country’s hospitals run critically short of medical oxygen.
Many people in need have taken to social medical looking to buy oxygen cylinders.
Private medical suppliers are selling oxygen concentrators for between USD$2,000 (about R30,300) and USD $3,700 (about R56,000) — a price which is beyond the reach of many in Zimbabwe.
January 15 2021 - 06:46
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total infections to 11,450.There were no new deaths reported and 34 of the new cases were imported from abroad or found in quarantine, the country's Covid-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 69 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Reuters
January 15 2021 - 06:00
Gautengers! Put yourselves on voluntary level 5 lockdown, urge experts
Health experts have called on Gauteng residents to put themselves voluntarily into lockdown level five, warning that the peak of the second wave was still to come.
Experts also called on government to introduce online learning until there’s a clear downward trend beyond the peak.
UKZN’s Prof Mosa Moshabela said: “To reduce infections, I think people who can, should just stay home and work from home. Just take yourself into level five lockdown.”
January 15 2021 - 06:00
Don’t fail SA’s kids again, reopen schools, say top profs
An eminent professor of economics at Stellenbosch University has urged the department of basic education to reopen schools as soon as possible, in the interests of pupils.
Servaas van der Berg said “being out of school is bad for children mentally, psychologically and socially, and undermines their long-term academic and economic prospects”.
January 15 2021 - 06:00
What does the agency tell the tens of thousands affected by grant backlog? The ‘inconvenience’ is ‘acknowledged’
Greenwood is one of hundreds of temporary disability and care-dependency grant applicants waiting outside the Bellville office of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), exposed to scorching heat by day and the dangers of the streets at night. The situation is similar at other Sassa branches in Cape Town.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 74 830 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 18 507 new cases, which represents a 25% positivity rate. A further 712 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 35 852 to date. Read more here https://t.co/VdcwIFElDl pic.twitter.com/dhlFN2CAkD— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 14, 2021