South Africa

Former Sars official gets 6 years in jail for corruption

15 January 2021 - 19:38 By TimesLIVE
A former Sars customs official who was bust for fraudulently issuing Sadc certificates has been sentenced to an effective six years in jail.
A former Sars customs official who was bust for fraudulently issuing Sadc certificates has been sentenced to an effective six years in jail.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A former Sars customs official who was bust for fraudulently issuing Sadc certificates has been sentenced to an effective six years in jail.

The Musina magistrate's court this week sentenced Isaiah Makamola to the jail term after convicting him of two counts of corruption.

Sars said in a statement that Makamola was arrested by the Hawks on May 26, 2016, at Beitbridge border post for “illegally selling Sadc certificates on two separate occasions”.

“He was part of a sting operation by the Hawks at the time, which also saw the arrests of officials from the department of home affairs, a former Musina councillor and a local prosecutor, who were all allegedly assisting criminal gangs and taking bribes.

“Makamola was dismissed from Sars after undergoing a disciplinary hearing shortly after his arrest,” Sars said.

The tax authority said that there have been “close to 300 sanctions brought against Sars employees since April 2017".

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cop bust using official police van to offload booze during lockdown

A police officer has been bust moving liquor in a cop van, in direct defiance of lockdown laws.
News
1 day ago

Two arrested, another on the run after corruption probe at Master's Office in Pretoria

A female official from the department of justice, as well as a runner, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the Master's Office in Pretoria.
News
3 days ago

Justice department suspends official for 'soliciting a bribe'

The department of justice has condemned an incident at the Pretoria Master of the High Court in which a member of staff is alleged to have solicited ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  3. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  4. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X